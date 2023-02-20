FORA Capital LLC Has $996,000 Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 176.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after buying an additional 208,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,395,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,600,000 after buying an additional 139,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $404.65 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $546.95. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.59.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.