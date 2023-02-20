FORA Capital LLC Makes New $635,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $57.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

