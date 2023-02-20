FORA Capital LLC Makes New $995,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

CTRA opened at $23.40 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

