FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $334.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.28. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.03 and a twelve month high of $337.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.