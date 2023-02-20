FORA Capital LLC Purchases 1,948 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $169.00 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.56 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.33.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

