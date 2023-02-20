FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,681 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 106.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 137.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,149,000 after purchasing an additional 81,165 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth about $18,527,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $296.00 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.91.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

