FORA Capital LLC Takes $713,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,523 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Loop Capital downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

NetApp Trading Down 0.8 %

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTAP opened at $67.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

