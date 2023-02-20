Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $89.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

