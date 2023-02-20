Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GNTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

GNTX opened at $28.65 on Friday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

