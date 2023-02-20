GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $80,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after buying an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,659,000 after buying an additional 505,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $170.49 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $234.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.57 and its 200 day moving average is $176.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $5,253,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 over the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

