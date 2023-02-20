Gildan Activewear (GIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post earnings of C$0.93 per share for the quarter.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$40.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.92. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$33.83 and a 52 week high of C$52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$578,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,840,205.43. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

