Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives $641.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $627.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.19) to GBX 625 ($7.59) in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue cut shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.80) to GBX 575 ($6.98) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 640 ($7.77) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Glencore Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. Glencore has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.41.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

