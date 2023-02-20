Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives $5.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Trading of Graphite Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Stock Performance

About Graphite Bio

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.11. Graphite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Featured Stories

