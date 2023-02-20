Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

HASI stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $51.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 326.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.