Haverford Trust Co Grows Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $45,313,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 177.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,553,000 after buying an additional 82,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after acquiring an additional 59,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,928,000 after acquiring an additional 48,661 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $431.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.89. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

