Haverford Trust Co Has $578,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average is $119.65.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

