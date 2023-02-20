Haverford Trust Co Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,654 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $181,239,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $111,972,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 463,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 934.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,099 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 442,724 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $210.30 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

