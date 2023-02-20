Haverford Trust Co Lowers Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 149.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 89,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,738,000 after acquiring an additional 37,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,894,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $677.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $685.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $591.24 and its 200 day moving average is $569.72.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $666.75.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

