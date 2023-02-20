Haverford Trust Co Sells 404,048 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Haverford Trust Co cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404,048 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $107.45 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

