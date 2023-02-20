Haverford Trust Co Sells 464 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,319,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,121,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 44.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.13.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $257.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $259.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

