Haverford Trust Co Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,582,000 after acquiring an additional 484,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,422,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after buying an additional 36,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,612 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107,770 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $80.65 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $88.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.99.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

