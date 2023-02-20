Head-To-Head Analysis: TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) versus Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Phunware has a beta of 10.32, meaning that its share price is 932% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Phunware and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 1 0 3.00 TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Phunware presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 325.00%. TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 216.71%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than TeraWulf.

This table compares Phunware and TeraWulf’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $10.64 million 9.65 -$53.52 million ($0.80) -1.25 TeraWulf $13.43 million 8.15 N/A N/A N/A

TeraWulf has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -320.30% -108.33% -64.82% TeraWulf N/A -41.57% -16.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.4% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Phunware on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

