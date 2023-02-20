Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Rogers were worth $22,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rogers by 78.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rogers by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Rogers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ROG stock opened at $148.98 on Monday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $274.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.43.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

