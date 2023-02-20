HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $66.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

