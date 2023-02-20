Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) vs. Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Critical Contrast

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Bank of Hawaii’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $283.48 million 2.46 $93.41 million $2.14 7.42 Bank of Hawaii $754.91 million 4.03 $225.80 million $5.48 13.86

Dividends

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 32.51% 14.05% 1.22% Bank of Hawaii 29.91% 19.31% 0.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Horizon Bancorp and Bank of Hawaii, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bank of Hawaii 0 2 0 0 2.00

Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.35%. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus target price of $75.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.84%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Bank of Hawaii on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment includes corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment comprises private banking and client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services. The Treasury and Other segment consists of corporate asset and liability management activities. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

