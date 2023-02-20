Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $19,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 859,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $109.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

