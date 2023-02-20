Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,071 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,938,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,231,000 after buying an additional 283,352 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,080,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,842,000 after buying an additional 209,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,038,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,635,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.8 %

HRL opened at $45.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.