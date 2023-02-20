Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $25,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,165,000 after purchasing an additional 783,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,937,000 after purchasing an additional 102,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $281.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.43 and a 200 day moving average of $295.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.20.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

