Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $22,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $37,711,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.78, for a total value of $4,906,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,263,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.78, for a total value of $4,906,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,263,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,374 shares of company stock valued at $195,824,085. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.42.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $743.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $674.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $768.63.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

