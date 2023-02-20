Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 319,582 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,304 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 319,582 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,534.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,062,151 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 997,151 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.