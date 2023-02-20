Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $22,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 313.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after buying an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 78.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.94.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $510.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.99. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $408.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Stories

