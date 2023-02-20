iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$92.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

iA Financial Stock Performance

TSE:IAG opened at C$89.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 3.35. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$58.70 and a 52-week high of C$90.85. The firm has a market cap of C$9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$80.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.68.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,388,000. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About iA Financial

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

See Also

