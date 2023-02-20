ING Groep NV Has $274,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,065 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 640.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $316.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.20 and its 200-day moving average is $234.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $513.12.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

