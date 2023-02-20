ING Groep NV Sells 29,061 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,061 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $132.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.41 and a 200 day moving average of $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $265.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.