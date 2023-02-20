ING Groep NV Sells 4,331 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

Qorvo Price Performance

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $103.08 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.