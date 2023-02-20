Innospec (IOSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Innospec to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innospec Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $115.31 on Monday. Innospec has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.31.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In related news, SVP David B. Jones bought 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 12.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at $231,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

