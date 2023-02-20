Innospec (IOSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Innospec to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Innospec Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ IOSP opened at $115.31 on Monday. Innospec has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.31.
Insider Transactions at Innospec
In related news, SVP David B. Jones bought 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
