Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.
Inozyme Pharma Trading Up 7.0 %
Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.11 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Transactions at Inozyme Pharma
In other news, COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $29,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 105,441 shares in the company, valued at $146,562.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma Company Profile
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.