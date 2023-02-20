Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Up 7.0 %

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.11 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Inozyme Pharma

In other news, COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $29,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 105,441 shares in the company, valued at $146,562.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INZY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 324,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

