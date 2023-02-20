Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Purchases £148.20 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Earl Sibley purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.47) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($179.90).

Vistry Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 791.50 ($9.61) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 706.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 692.96. Vistry Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 502 ($6.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,070.50 ($12.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 799.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VTY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.20) to GBX 760 ($9.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 929 ($11.28) to GBX 954 ($11.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.53) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 874.33 ($10.61).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.