Insider Selling: Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Sells £70,765,117.80 in Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($51.71), for a total value of £70,765,117.80 ($85,900,847.05).

Unilever Stock Up 0.1 %

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,235.50 ($51.41) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,604.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.14. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,299.50 ($52.19). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,161.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,052.51.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 38.12 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,606.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unilever Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,120 ($62.15) price target on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.34) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Unilever from GBX 3,900 ($47.34) to GBX 3,800 ($46.13) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($53.41) to GBX 4,600 ($55.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,118.33 ($49.99).

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

