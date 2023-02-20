Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,902 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT opened at $71.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $115.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

