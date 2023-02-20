Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,676 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $112.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.37. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

