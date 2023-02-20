Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $786,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
