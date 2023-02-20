International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $96.50 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.