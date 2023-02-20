IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IQV. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.79.

Shares of IQV opened at $219.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $254.94.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 20,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

