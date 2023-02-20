Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $64.99 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 928.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 1.21%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 742.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,180,750.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at $34,539,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,180,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares in the company, valued at $34,539,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $535,230.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,906,374.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,305 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

