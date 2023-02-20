iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103,156 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

