Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 156 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Workday by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

Insider Activity

Workday Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $185.80 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.36 and its 200-day moving average is $160.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

