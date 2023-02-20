Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,313 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,618,000 after purchasing an additional 324,492 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.3% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,884,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 587,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,064,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAD. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE LAD opened at $269.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.12. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $349.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.