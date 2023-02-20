Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 2,761 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CBRE opened at $88.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $101.53.
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
