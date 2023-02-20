Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 211.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI stock opened at $133.44 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $184.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day moving average of $136.32.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

